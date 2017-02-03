Theresa Ann Cervenka

(February 1, 1930 – February 1, 2017)

Theresa Ann (Guilbeau) Cervenka of Ballinger, Texas passed away on February 1, 2017, at Shannon Medical Center in San Angelo, Texas.

Theresa was born February 1, 1930, in Port Arthur, Texas to Mae Louise (Boudreaux) Guilbeau and Frank Guilbeau. She died on her 87th birthday.

Theresa attended St. James School in Port Arthur, graduated St. John High School Academy for Girls in Franklin, Louisiana, and received a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in Education degrees from Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio, Texas.

For 62 years, she was married to William Joseph Cervenka. The couple married on March 14, 1953 in Port Arthur, then lived and farmed in Tom Green, Runnels, and Coke counties from 1955 until the time of Bill’s death December 28, 2015. She was a devoted mother to her children, Frank Edward, Annette Theresa, and Christopher Joseph.

A dedicated teacher for 34 years, she began her career in San Antonio Independent School District in San Antonio, Texas and taught school at Johnson Air Force Base, Japan while her husband was stationed there during the Korean War. After her return to Texas, she taught in the school systems of Edinburg, Ballinger, Eden, and Miles. Theresa was a very special teacher of special needs children. She was a member of the Association of Texas Professional Educators (A.T.P.E.).

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and daughter, Annette.

Theresa is survived by her sons, Frank of Ballinger and Christopher of San Angelo; her sister, Frankie G. Reyna, of San Antonio, her brother Harold A. Guilbeau (Charlene), of Port Arthur, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The Cervenka family thanks her friend and physician, Dr. Mark McKinnon, MD, and his staff, Dr. Shaughn Sims, DC and his staff, as well as the outstanding and caring staffs of North Runnels Hospital in Winters, Ballinger Health Care and Rehab Center in Ballinger, and Shannon Hospital in San Angelo.

A rosary is scheduled at 7:00 PM, Sunday, February 5, 2017, at Lange Funeral Home, 908 N. 8th Street, Ballinger, Texas 76821. The funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM Monday, February 6, 2017, at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, N. 3rd St, Ballinger, TX 76821. Interment will follow in Old Runnels Cemetery.