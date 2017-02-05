Ballinger again falls short against Wall and TLCA

Despite Chance Parker putting 24 points on the board, Ballinger lost to Wall 61-40. Wall (TX) grabbed the lead against Ballinger Bearcats Varsity on a two-pointer from Ryan Walling in the second period and held on. Wall solidified their lead in the third quarter, scoring 20 points. Parker was on the ball for Ballinger, making 59% (10-for-17) of shots attempted and hitting 75% (3-for-4) of free throws attempted. Also chipping in for Ballinger were Marcus Toliver (7 points, 5 rebounds, 1 block), Kenyan Gonzales (3 points, 3 rebounds), Connor Kvapil (3 points, 5 rebounds, 1 block), and Ty Sensabaugh (2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block). Ballinger finished the game with 37 rebounds (9 offensive / 28 defensive), five blocks and six steals.

Despite Chance Parker putting 22 points on the board, Ballinger lost to Texas Leadership Charter Academy 61-53. #20 helped Texas Leadership Charter Academy (San Angelo, TX) take the lead for good with a three-pointer in the third quarter. Ballinger Bearcats Varsity fell off early, trailing 23-29 by the half after scoring a game-high 20 points during the second quarter. Both teams were aggressive on the court, with Texas Leadership Charter Academy accumulating 24 fouls while Ballinger racked up 21. Parker was the leader of Ballinger’s offense with 22 points, including 16 during the second period. He also contributed 13 rebounds, one steal and two blocks. Connor Kvapil went into double digits, scoring 11 points for Ballinger (1-for-4). Also contributing for Ballinger were Kenyan Gonzales (6 points, 3 rebounds), Jon Johnson (5 points, 1 rebound, 1 block), Diego Alvarado (3 points, 1 rebound), Deaundre Manley (2 points, 2 rebounds), Jason Elliott (2 points), and Ty Sensabaugh (2 points). Ballinger finished the game with 43 rebounds (16 offensive / 27 defensive), four blocks and two steals.

Ballinger came into the week riding a 3-game win streak, but the momentum they had was not enough to knock of either conference foe. Chance Parker started the game with 13 straight points against Wall, but didn’t get any assistance from his Bearcat teammates until the second quarter when Marcus Toliver hit a two pointer. Chance remains 5th in the nation in double-double games and 2nd in the state in redounds according to Maxpreps.com