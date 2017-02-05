BHS DECA DRIVE-THRU BBQ MEAL

Ballinger High School DECA is sponsoring a drive-thru BBQ meal on Sunday, February 12 from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at St. Mary’s Parish Hall. The proceeds will help with DECA state competition, starting up the school store, and other community service projects.

The cost per meal is $10.00 which includes: 2 meats (brisket & sausage) beans, potato salad, and dessert.