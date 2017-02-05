CCEC Scholarship and Youth Tour Deadlines

Don’t Miss These Scholarship Opportunities

If you are a high school graduate of 2017 and are enrolled in a college, technical school, or university as a freshman, you may be eligible for CCEC’s scholarship. Application deadline for submission is June 30th, 2017.

But wait!… We have another scholarship opportunity for you from our friends at Golden Spread Electric Cooperative, Inc.. Application deadline for submission is March 1st, 2017.

Please visit www.colemanelectric.org for the application links, or feel free to call 325-625-2128 to ask about more information.

Reminder:

Government-In-Action Youth Tour deadline to submit applications is approaching quickly! You do not want to miss this all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C.! Deadline is FEBRUARY 15TH, 2017. Your flight is waiting!! Visit www.colemanelectric.org for more information and application packets.