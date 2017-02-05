Rowena Vol. Fire Dept. Annual Fish Fry & Raffle

The Rowena Vol Fire Dept. will have it’s annual fish fry Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 at St. Joseph Parish Hall, Rowena. Serving will be from 11:00am-1:00pm. Dine inside or Drive-Thru available. $9.00 per plate. Raffle prizes include 1) Handmade Quilt, 2) Custom Made Tailgate Bench 3) $300 Gift Card to Adademy, 4) $100 Gift Card to Sklenarik’s Smoked Meats – Miles, TX., 5) KC for 2 at Lowake Steak House. 6) KC for 2 at Lowake Steak House. Tickets are available at Hoelscher Liquor- Rowena, West Texas State Bank -Rowena, or any RVFD member.