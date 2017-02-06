LadyCats fall to Wall and dismantle the Eagles

Despite Kinlee Bowman putting 12 points on the board, Ballinger lost to Wall 49-28. Despite scoring a game-high 10 points during the first quarter, Ballinger Lady Cats Varsity lost momentum quickly, trailing 23-15 by the half. Bowman shot well from the field for Ballinger, making 56% (5-for-9) of shots attempted. Also contributing for Ballinger were Bryla Perkins (6 points, 10 rebounds), Kinley Gray (5 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal), Jessica Castleberry (2 points), and Lauren Landers (2 points, 1 rebound). Ballinger finished the game with 30 rebounds (9 offensive / 21 defensive) and three steals.

On Friday the LadyCats defeated the TLCA LadyEagles 48-22.