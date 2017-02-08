(May 28, 1956 – February 4, 2017)

Alison Sykes, age 60, passed away on February 4, 2017 in Shannon Hospital in San Angelo. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, great aunt and loyal friend. Alison was born May 28, 1956 in Fort Sumner, New Mexico to Bill and Mary Sykes and was a graduate of Ballinger High School in 1974. She went on to study liberal arts at Stevens College in Columbia, Missouri. After college, Alison moved to Santa Fe, New Mexico where she lived until 1986 when she moved to Houston, Texas. With a background in agriculture from her childhood, she further developed a passion for horticulture and she took great pride in her work. She formed lasting relationships with her clients who enjoyed her knowledge, strong work ethic and her feisty personality. Alison was an excellent caregiver to all living things. She enjoyed spending her time in the outdoors and was fascinated with all of God’s creatures. She adopted and cared for many animals including dogs, cats and birds. Some of her favorite activities were fishing and photography. She also dedicated herself to serving others in their time of need. She delivered meals-on-wheels in the Ballinger area and took her responsibilities to the elderly very seriously. Alison loved her Lord Jesus Christ and was a Deacon in the First Presbyterian Church of Ballinger. Alison is survived by her mother, Mary Sykes of Ballinger, brother Ted Sykes of Albany, New York, brother Tom Sykes of Granbury, niece Audrey Sykes and nephews Zach and Brighton Sykes of Albany, nephew Tanner Sykes and wife Jennifer of Houston, and niece Leslie Pair and husband Jeff Pair of Glen Rose. She is also survived by numerous cousins, great nieces and nephews – all of whom she loved dearly. Alison was preceded in death by her father Billy C. Sykes, sister-in-law Deborah D. Sykes, uncle Bobby R. Sykes, Aunt Pat Sykes, Uncle Dr. Jack Lynn, Aunt Clara Beth Black, Aunt Cordelia Brown, Uncle Dr. Jim Brown. A Celebration of Life service will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Ballinger on Saturday, February 11, at 2:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Alison’s memory to the Carnegie Library of Ballinger at 204 N. 8th Street, Ballinger, Texas 76821 or to Meals on Wheels at PO Box 903, Abilene, Texas 79604-0903.