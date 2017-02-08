Clara “Beth” Miller

(January 6, 1937 – February 5, 2017)

Clara Beth Alsobrook Miller, 80, of Ballinger, Texas passed away Monday, February 6, 2017, in San Angelo, Texas.

She was born January 6, 1937, to Ray and Lola Dykes Alsobrook in Knox City, Texas. After attending public schools in Rochester, she graduated from Andrews High School in 1955. She married Robert von Rosenberg Miller on September 8, 1956, in Andrews and they shared sixty years together before his passing on February 4, 2017. She worked in the state welfare office for many years before substitute teaching, driving a school bus and supervising OCS at Ballinger ISD. She was known as “Grandma” and was mentor to many students. She was a familiar face at the admission’s gate for all Ballinger Bearcat football and basketball games for 16 years.

Her husband preceded her in death by only 25 hours. She was also preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Carl Ray Alsobrook and wife, Ellene; Cole Alsobrook and wife, Dorothy; and sisters, Lynda Huneke and Frankie Edwards and husband, J.R.

She is survived by her children, Lori Delaine Scott and husband, Romer; Julia Leigh Miller; Nancy Gay Minzenmayer and husband, Michael; and Robert Ray Miller and wife, Linda, all of Ballinger. In addition, she is survived by her grandchildren, Seth Allen Brewer, Shawn and Kenneth Young-Miller, Destiny Calaway, Donnie and Sarah Trowbridge; Tashia Trowbridge, Justin and Stephanie Minzenmayer, Joshua Minzenmayer; her 12 great-grandchildren; her sister, Glynda Sherrard and husband, Jay of Lubbock; her sisters-in-law, Marjorie Miller and Virginia Miller and numerous nieces and nephews.

A dual memorial service for Dr. and Mrs. Robert Miller will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, February 11, at the Avenue B Church of Christ in Ballinger with visitation following the service. Myron Halford and Marty Akins will be officiating.