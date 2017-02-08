(October 16, 1933 – February 4, 2017)

Robert von Rosenberg Miller, DVM, 83, of Ballinger, Texas passed away Saturday, February 4, 2017, at his residence surrounded by family.

He was born on October 16, 1933, to Quincy Victor and Julia Lena von Rosenberg Miller in Ballinger, Texas. After high school, he attended and graduated from Texas A&M University as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine. On September 8, 1956, he married Clara Beth Alsobrook in Andrews, Texas and they shared sixty years together. Dr. Miller was a veterinarian and rancher in the Ballinger area for most of his life. He was a member of the Texas A&M Corp of Cadets, and a member of the Texas National Guard.

Dr. Miller was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Quincy Victor Miller, Jr. and John S. Miller Sr., and a sister, Laura Edith Wingo and husband Bill.

He was survived by his wife, Beth for a brief 25 hours. He is survived by his children, Lori Delaine Scott and husband, Romer, Julia Leigh Miller, Nancy Gay Minzenmayer and husband, Michael, and Robert Ray Miller and wife, Linda all of Ballinger; his grandchildren, Seth Allen Brewer, Kenneth and Shawn Young-Miller, Destiny Calaway, Donnie and Sarah Trowbridge, Tashia Trowbridge, Justin and Stephanie Minzenmayer, Joshua Minzenmayer; his 12 great-grandchildren; his sisters-in-law, Marjorie Miller and Virginia Miller and numerous nieces and nephews.

A dual memorial service for Dr. and Mrs. Robert Miller will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, February 11, at the Avenue B Church of Christ in Ballinger with visitation following the service. Myron Halford and Marty Akins will be officiating.

The family request that memorials be sent to the Carnegie Library or a favorite charity.