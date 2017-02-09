Representative Drew Darby named Chairman of House Energy Resources Committee, Chairman of the Select Committee on State and Federal Power and Responsibility, Appointed to Ways and Means

AUSTIN – Today, State Representative Drew Darby (R-San Angelo) was named Chairman of the House Energy Resources Committee for the 85th Texas Legislature. In addition, Representative Darby was appointed as Chairman of the Select Committee on State and Federal Power and Responsibility and as a member of the House Ways and Means Committee which oversees all tax related matters.

“It is an honor to be named chairman of the Energy Resources committee,” said Rep. Darby. “I look forward to working with the members of the committee as we work on important issues facing the economy, workforce and landscape of Texas. I’m also excited to be on the Ways and Means committee which will play a critical role this session in reducing the business tax burden and finding relief for homeowners on their property tax bills.”

The Select Committee on State and Federal Power and Responsibility is a new committee appointed to monitor actions of the federal government, including federal legislation and regulations that require or advise that states take certain actions or pass legislation or the actions of the federal government in providing or failing to provide services to this state. The Committee may assess the economic impact on the state of the federal government actions or inactions. The Committee may also consider issues related to the federal budget and its impact on Texas. The Committee shall examine unfunded federal mandates and their impact on the state. The Committee shall also consider proposals to amend the United States Constitution.

Rep. Darby was recently elected to a sixth term in the Texas House of Representatives representing District 72, which is comprised of Coke, Concho, Glasscock, Howard, Irion, Reagan, Runnels, Sterling, and Tom Green Counties.