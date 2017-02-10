(July 19, 1921 – February 6, 2017)

Marcille Mapes, 95, of Ballinger, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2017 in Cypress, Texas.

She was born July 19, 1921 in Portland, Texas to S.M and Martha (Wingfield) Jonas. She married Royce Mapes in Ballinger, Texas. They were married for 73 years before his passing on July11, 2013. She was baptized on September 28, 1924. She was the olderst active member of the First Baptist Church in Ballinger. She rejoined the church in 1984. She was a member of the WMU, the Extension Education Club, and head of the Bereavement Committee for many years. She also taught the Mary Martha Sunday School Class and was a past member of the Ballinger Quilting Club.

Marcille is preceded in death by her husband; her parents; sisters, Elgah Jonas Cox, Paulin Jonas Fragua and Ada Faye Jonas; and a brother, S.M. Jonas, Jr.

She is survived by her three children, James Mapes and wife Terry of Fort Worth, Martha Gray and husband Gene of Ballinger, and Sandra Phillips and husband Gary of Houston. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Dana Sharrock, Wes Green, Lance Shook, Shawna Deaver, Marcille Millet, Jami Hernandez, and Jennifer Stutsman. Extended family includes thirteen great-grandchildren.

Marcille will always be remembered once upon a memory, one who wiped away a tear, one who held me close and loved me, Thank You, Mother Dear.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 6:00-8:00 pm on Saturday, February 11at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 12 at the First Baptist Church in Ballinger with Bro. Bobby Broyles officiating. Graveside service will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.