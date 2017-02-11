Ballinger Powerlifting goes to Brady

Ballinger had their second powerlifting meet of the year February 9th, 2017. Ballinger had seventeen total lifters, 11 on the boys side and 6 girls. Adrian Pena’s (165#) 40 pound increase puts him in first place at the meet and in the region with 1120 pound three-lift total. Divad Briones continued his climb up the rankings with a 105 pound increase in his three-lift total finishing at 1300 pounds. With the increase Divad has moved from 10th to 5th in the region, putting him in prime position to make a move towards state qualifying. Brandon Lancaster (220#) continued his impressive showing with a 1145 pound three-lift total that leaves him holding on to a regional spot.

Kaitlynn Guillen (105#) increased to 485 pounds for a 3rd place finish keeping her at 12th in the region. It will be interesting what the coaches and Kaitlynn decide as at 99 pounds she is only two pounds from dropping classes where she could be much more competitive on the large stage. Shianne Gonzalez increased her total lift 60 pounds to 535 pounds, Martha Herrera increased 45 pounds to 530 pounds and Celeste Oldham went up 60 pounds to 555 pounds for some impressive increases on the girls side.