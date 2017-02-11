Cats eat up Grape Creek

In what was a scintillating team performance Chance Parker’s 26 points propelled Ballinger to a 83-40 victory over Grape Creek on Tuesday. Claiming a 35-19 lead at the half, Ballinger Bearcats Varsity put up points early in the game. Ballinger cemented their lead in the third quarter, scoring 27 points. Sinking 71% (12-for-17) of shots, Parker had a solid performance from the field for Ballinger. Two other players also added ten or more points for Ballinger. Marcus Toliver put up 10 points. Connor Kvapil hit four three-pointers and scored 20 points total. Also helping the effort for Ballinger were Hagen Garvin (8 points, 1 rebound, 2 steals), Jon Johnson (4 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block), Jaeden Coy (3 points, 5 rebounds), Cole Cave (3 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal), Sebastian Delgado (3 points, 1 rebound), Kenyan Gonzales (2 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal), and Deaundre Manley (2 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal). Ballinger finished the game with 37 rebounds (10 offensive / 27 defensive), eight blocks and 17 steals. If Ballinger continues to play like this around Parker they will be a tough out for any team in the state during the playoffs.