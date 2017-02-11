(May 30, 1926 – February 10, 2017)

Frances Laverne Shelburne Neal Phipps, 90, of San Angelo, Texas passed away Friday, February 10, 2017, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s and has gone to paradise to be with her Lord.

She was born May 30, 1926 in Hamlin, Texas to Thomas and Ittelee (Caudle) Shelburne. After high school, Frances honorable served her country, during World War II as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Army Nurse Corps. In 1945, Frances married James William Neal in Snyder, Texas. He preceded her in death, passing away on December 18, 2001. On May 13, 2008, she married Kenneth Phipps in San Angelo. She was also a rancher in the Paint Rock area until her retirement. Frances loved everyone and enjoyed doing the work of the Lord. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Paint Rock.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her son, Robert Neal; and her daughter, Mary Holubec.

Frances is survived by her husband, Kenneth; her son, William Neal and wife, Susan; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A family graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, February 13 at Concho Cemetery with Kenneth Phipps officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that wildflowers be planted in memory of dear Frances.

