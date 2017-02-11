LadyCats let loose against Grape Creek on Senior Night

Kinlee Bowman scored 18 points, helping Ballinger notch a 43-26 victory over Grape Creek on Tuesday. On the heels of a 17-5 run, Ballinger LadyCats Varsity led 24-15 at the half. Bowman made the most shots during the third period, earning seven points for Ballinger. Bryla Perkins hit double digits, scoring 14 points for Ballinger (6-for-14). Also helping the effort for Ballinger were Sydney Bowman (4 points, 3 rebounds), Haley Matschek (4 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal), and Kinley Gray (2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal). Perkins was a big defensive contributor as well, racking up 15 rebounds and four steals. Ballinger finished the game with 43 rebounds (23 offensive / 20 defensive) and 12 steals.