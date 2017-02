Good afternoon,

Softball registration is underway for Ballinger Girls Softball. Pick up your form from The Treadmill or the Ballinger Elementary Office. Deadline to register is February 17th. Girls 6U (4-6 years old) will cost $35.00 and 8U (8-9 years old), 10U (10-11) and 12U (12-13) will cost $65.00. If you need more information please contact Dee Dee Peterson 325-718-8428. Sign up today hurry don’t delay!!!