Cats keep it rolling against Sonora

Ballinger emerged victorious 61-49 against Sonora on Friday on the strength of Chance Parker, who scored 17 points. Ballinger Bearcats Varsity grabbed the lead against Sonora (TX) on a three-pointer from Jaeden Coy in the second period and held on. With a 23-point second quarter, Ballinger pulled ahead early on the strength of a 12-2 run, eventually boasting a 31-24 lead by halftime. Parker found success all over the court for Ballinger, making 43% (6-for-14) of shots attempted while also sinking 100% (5-for-5) of free throws attempted. Connor Kvapil (14 points) and Coy (10 points) each sunk multiple three-pointers.Kenyan Gonzales hit double digits, scoring 10 points for Ballinger (4-for-6). Also chipping in for Ballinger were Marcus Toliver (8 points, 4 rebounds) and Ty Sensabaugh (2 points, 1 rebound). Ballinger finished the game with 41 rebounds (11 offensive / 30 defensive), four blocks and three steals. With the win Ballinger clinched a spot in the playoffs and look to be the third place seed in district.