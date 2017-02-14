(October 9, 1925 – February 12, 2017)

Hazel Irene Shelton, 91, of Ballinger, Texas passed away February 12, 2017 at Central Texas Nursing and Rehabilitation in Ballinger.

She was born October 9, 1925 to Otis Sebe and Clara Etta (Morris) Shelton on a farm near Crews, Texas. She lived in Runnels County all her life; she was one of the kindest people you could ever hope to meet. She was a caregiver all her life. She and her siblings lived on the family farm after their parent’s untimely deaths. Hazel was 20 when her Mother passed away from an injury in a car accident in 1945. Five years later, her Father died of appendicitis in 1950. The three siblings left the farm in 1970 after it was sold and moved to Ballinger, TX.

Hazel was employed at Sue Ann Mfg. in Ballinger. She also worked for a telephone company for several years. Her last employment was with Dry Mfg in Winters, TX. She was an accomplished seamstress, enjoyed crocheting and made the best tea cakes with a recipe she and sister, Lorene developed from their memory of their Mom’s tea cakes. She was a long time member of the Ninth Street Church of Christ in Ballinger.

She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Wesley in 1993 and Clyde in 2004; a sister, Lorene in 2006; and her nephew George Shelton in 2015.

Hazel is survived by her brother, Joseph Leo of Ballinger; two nieces, Glenda Shelton Bryan (Joe) of Winters and Dianne Shelton Bailey of Lewisville, TX; her nephew Johnny Shelton (Meriam) of Christoval; and many special friends.

The family wishes to thank her caregivers, Niki Lowe of Ashwood Manor, Central Texas Nursing and Rehabilitation, the kind nurses at Ballinger Memorial Hospital, and lastly Dr. Bundrant during her recent illness.

Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, February 15 at the Ninth Street Church of Christ with Max Pratt officiating. Burial will follow at Crews Cemetery.