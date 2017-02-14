(June 18, 1914 – February 11, 2017)

Leonard Alex Luedtke, 102, of Miles passed away Saturday, February 11, 2017 at his residence.

He was born June 18, 1914 to Frank R. and Elizabeth “Lizzie” (Grosshans) in Lowake, Texas. He married Margie Ruth Stokes on January 15, 1938 in San Angelo, Texas. They shared sixty-two years together before her passing on October 26, 2000. Leonard was a life-long farmer. Leonard is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth; his parents; brother, Henry K. Luedtke; and his sisters, Katie Swanson, Alice Jennings and Edna Taylor; nephew, Frankie Swanson; and great-grandson, Zachary Pearce.

He is survived by his daughters, Cherry Beth Luedtke and Joyce Heller and husband, Rick of San Angelo; grandchildren, Amy Zuniga and husband, Leroy of Carlsbad and Rollin Heller and wife, Lori of Kingsbury; great-grandchildren, Colten Zuniga, Cody Zuniga, Lorin Heller, and Scott Heller; nephews, Larry Luedtke of Miles and Stanley Luedtke and wife, Kay and family of Robinson; and Suzann Swanson and family of San Angelo.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:00-7:00 pm on Wednesday, February 15 at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, February 16 at the Protestant Cemetery in Rowena with Rev. Diane Eggemeyer officiating.