RUNNELS SWCD CONSERVATION POSTER & ESSAY WINNERS

Each year, the Runnels Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) is proud to sponsor the Conservation Poster and Essay Contest for area students. The theme for the poster contest was “We All Need Trees”. Over fifty posters were received from students in the Ballinger school district.

Ribbons were awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in each grade level at each school district. Other deserving posters were given Honorable Mention ribbons. Posters from all the schools were combined and judged to select the overall area winners.

Cash awards of $50, $30, and $20 respectively were presented by Runnels SWCD to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place overall area winners. The 1st place overall area poster winner, Julie Davenport is in the fifth grade at Ballinger ISD and will represent Runnels SWCD at the Area Awards Banquet to be held on March 30. Julie will receive an engraved plaque signifying her accomplishments in conservation education. Her winning poster will be forwarded to compete in regional competition. Mrs. Cook is Julie’s teacher.

Second place overall poster winner was Hanna Garvin from Ballinger. Third place overall poster winner was Jesse Fowler.

The Outstanding Essay winner was Lexie Davenport. Lexie is a junior at Ballinger ISD. She will receive an engraved plaque signifying her accomplishments in conservation education at the Area Awards Banquet to be held on March 30. Her winning essay will be forwarded to compete in regional competition.

Runnels SWCD would like to thank the many administrators, teachers and students who helped make this year’s poster and essay contest educational and fun for all those who took part.

BALLINGER 3RD GRADE POSTER WINNERS

Hanna Garvin 1st and 2nd Place Area Winner

Jesse Fowler 2nd and 3rd Place Area Winner

Riehanna Rivera 3rd Place

BALLINGER 5TH GRADE POSTER WINNERS

Julie Davenport 1st Place Area Winner

BALLINGER HIGH SCHOOL

ESSAY WINNER Lexie Davenport