Jessica Buxkemper Saucedo

(November 24, 1979 – February 18, 2017)

Jessica Leigh (Buxkemper) Saucedo, 37, of Ballinger, Texas, passed away Saturday, February 18, 2017, at her residence.

She was born November 24, 1979, in Ballinger to Robert and Kim (McLarty) Buxkemper and attended Ballinger schools from first grade to her graduation from BHS in 1998. Jessica attended Angelo State University and had worked in hospitals in the area. She was currently employed as a hospital pharmacy tech at Ballinger Memorial Hospital. “Jessi” and her true love, Jeff Saucedo, were married July 24, 2010 in Farmers Branch. They shared a sweet and precious love.

Jessi was beyond special. Her God-given qualities and talents, her delightful personality, and her loving approach to life all combined to produce an extraordinary, beautiful young woman. Her beauty was deep, but it came to the surface in a bright smile, sparkling eyes, an infectious laugh, and the warmest, most sincere hugs ever given. She was hard working, kind hearted, and fun loving. Jessi had fun loving others. She connected with people, and they knew she cared about them. She was fiercely loyal to her family and friends, and she had a tender place in her heart for her cat “children.” Jessi showed us how to love.

She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Weldon O. Buxkemper and Seth McLarty, and father-in-law, Michael S. Saucedo.

Jessica is survived by her devoted husband, Jeff Saucedo; parents, Robert and Kim Buxkemper, all of Ballinger; brother, Jarrett Buxkemper and wife, Jennifer, of Silverthorne, CO; sister, Jamie Martin and husband, Dustin, and their son, Summit; and brother, Jayton Buxkemper, all of Fair Oaks Ranch; her paternal grandmother, Edleen Buxkemper of San Angelo, and maternal grandmother, Gwen McLarty Owen of Clifton. Also surviving are mother-in-law, Debbie Saucedo of Carrollton; sisters-in-law, Christy LeStarge and husband, Mike, of Frisco, and Stacy Gallimore and husband, Heath, of Melissa. Many wonderful aunts, uncles, and cousins, along with numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Rosary and visitation will be Tuesday, February 21, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ballinger. The Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., and a time of visitation will follow the rosary. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 22, also at St. Mary Catholic Church. Burial will take place at Old Runnels Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Ballinger Memorial Hospital, the American Heart Association, or a favorite charity.

Jessi blessed our lives. “She will live forever in our hearts.”