Bearcats Jumps Out To Early Lead In Victory Over Brady

Ballinger Bearcats Baseball defeated Brady 7-2 thanks to a strong start. The Bearcats scored on a single by Christian Martinez with two outs in the first inning and a single by Ian Conrad in the second inning. Damian Michalewicz earned the win for Bearcats. He went three and two-thirds innings, surrendering zero runs, three hits, and striking out four. Cody Harral recorded the last ten outs to earn the save for Bearcats. Baronet took the loss for Brady. He tossed two innings, giving up two runs, four hits, striking out two, and walking zero.

Weston Bauer started the game for Brady. He went three innings, surrendering four runs, six hits, and striking out six. Bearcats collected 11 hits. Reid Matschek, Ian Conrad, Donovan Luna, and Martinez each collected multiple hits for Bearcats. Brady had seven hits in the game. Weston Bauer and Walker Bauer each collected multiple hits for Brady.