Free Gas for Vets and Widows

FREE GAS OR DIESEL FOR RUNNELS COUNTY

VETERANS AND WIDOWS

FILL YOUR CAR OR TRUCK

HOT DOGS AND WATER PROVIDED

MARCH 17TH

FROM 9AM TO 1PM AT THE STRIPES IN BALLINGER

BRING COPY OF DD-214, COPY OF DRIVER’S LICENSE

FILL OUT CTO FORM (SANDRA WILL HELP)

TO REGISTER PRIOR TO EVENT CONTACT SANDRA AT 365-3612

SPONSORED BY

CENTRAL TEXAS OPPORTUNITIES, STRIPES,

AND THE RUNNELS COUNTY VETERANS SERVICE OFFICE