Concho County Appraisal District Opening

    Concho County Appraisal District is accepting resumes for a bookkeeper/collections clerk. Candidates will need to have excellent written and oral communication and customer service skills, as well as possessing a proficiency in basic computer programs. Bookkeeping and QuickBooks knowledge is strongly desired. A high school graduate or the equivalent is required. Applicants should have or be willing to obtain the TDLR RPA/RTA certifications. Applications will be taken until the position is filled.

    Please submit resume to:
    Ashley Mayfield
    ashley.ccad@wcc.net

