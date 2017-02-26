Parson
Talpa Talk 2-25-2017

Feb 26, 2017

    Hello to All:

     

    From Maureen:

    H.M. reminded Maureen to tell about Sandra Steward’s service for those who may not know.  Her memorial service will be held at 11:00 am at the Rockwood Cemetery on March 11. A lunch will be served afterwards at the Rockwood Community Center.  Sandra will be missed by all her family and friends.

    It has been a quiet week out here.  Reading in the Hobart OK news paper. A fellow was complaining that “last Saturday it was 92º and on Thursday it was 33 º and snowing.  I had to look at the Frontpage banner to make sure I wasn’t reading a Texas newspaper.

     

    I thought that I was hearing some thing scurrying around in the attic. So, I bought 3 more of the big “whammer” type trapes and baited them with peanut butter and pecans and some of the Tom Cat one bite poison.  No takers so far but I will be keeping the  area as defensed as I can.

    What? Put a cat up there to live?  Nawww   The guy across the road, Esley, has a trap that electrocutes them.   Speaking of  Esley, the other week he was having trouble with his pickup starting.  I got him started with my battery charger that has a 50 amp setting for a quick start.  Worked ok.  Then I saw him out the other day with his riding lawnmower hooked up to the truck.  So, does he have a 12V battery on his mower?

    These notes from our Hunter:

    1985  Feb 22  Feed snakes 3 live quail

    1987  Feb 20  Sell junk iron in Ballinger $15 & $450 for flat iron

    1995  Feb 22  Algerita  bushes blooming (early)

    1997  Feb 22 sell 52 coon- 1Rt – 1 bobcat $546

    Total this year on furs $2,334 Total 203 coons  4 Rt

    2 beaver, 5 bobcats, 28 nites hunting, 89 hrs hunting

     

    And so it goes in our quiet little corner of Coleman County
    Talpa Bob

