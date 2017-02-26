Talpa Talk 2-25-2017

Hello to All:

From Maureen:

H.M. reminded Maureen to tell about Sandra Steward’s service for those who may not know. Her memorial service will be held at 11:00 am at the Rockwood Cemetery on March 11. A lunch will be served afterwards at the Rockwood Community Center. Sandra will be missed by all her family and friends.

It has been a quiet week out here. Reading in the Hobart OK news paper. A fellow was complaining that “last Saturday it was 92º and on Thursday it was 33 º and snowing. I had to look at the Frontpage banner to make sure I wasn’t reading a Texas newspaper.

I thought that I was hearing some thing scurrying around in the attic. So, I bought 3 more of the big “whammer” type trapes and baited them with peanut butter and pecans and some of the Tom Cat one bite poison. No takers so far but I will be keeping the area as defensed as I can.

What? Put a cat up there to live? Nawww The guy across the road, Esley, has a trap that electrocutes them. Speaking of Esley, the other week he was having trouble with his pickup starting. I got him started with my battery charger that has a 50 amp setting for a quick start. Worked ok. Then I saw him out the other day with his riding lawnmower hooked up to the truck. So, does he have a 12V battery on his mower?

These notes from our Hunter:

1985 Feb 22 Feed snakes 3 live quail

1987 Feb 20 Sell junk iron in Ballinger $15 & $450 for flat iron

1995 Feb 22 Algerita bushes blooming (early)

1997 Feb 22 sell 52 coon- 1Rt – 1 bobcat $546

Total this year on furs $2,334 Total 203 coons 4 Rt

2 beaver, 5 bobcats, 28 nites hunting, 89 hrs hunting

And so it goes in our quiet little corner of Coleman County

Talpa Bob