Veteran’s Corner 2-24-2017

Soon after President Donald Trump took the oath of office to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution,” the White House posted two documents declaring they would boost the size of the Navy and Air Force, increase our offensive and defensive cyber capabilities and end sequestration. Veteran organizations have expressed growing concern of the long-term impact of sequestration. These mindless budget cuts mandated by the Budget Control Act of 2011 pose a threat to national security and will substantially impact member pay and benefits. These automatic cuts, known as Sequestration, require 50 percent come from the Defense budget, even though Defense makes up only 17 percent of the federal budget. More sequestration cuts are scheduled for FY 2018 thru 2021. Now is the time for Congress to repeal sequestration. Everyone is asked to share their voice to their elected officials. For more information contact Sandra at the Veterans Service Office at 602 Strong Ave on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 3pm, or call 365-3612.