Baseball has good showing at Ballinger Tournament

Bearcats Wins Back-And-Forth Affair Against San Angelo Central

Ballinger defeated San Angelo Central by a 7-3 score on Thursday. The game was tied at three with Bearcats batting in the bottom of the second when Damian Michalewicz singled off of Carl, driving in two runs. An early lead helped propel Bearcats to victory. Bearcats scored on a stolen base in the first inning, a single by Jon Marcon in the second inning, a single by Reid Matschek in the second inning, a single by Damian Michalewicz in the second inning, and a stolen base by Clayton Hagey in the second inning. San Angelo Central captured the lead in the first inning. With two outs in the first inning Hayden drove in one run when he doubled. Bearcats took the lead for good with six runs in the second inning. In the second Marcon singled off of Carl, driving in one run, Matschek singled off of Carl, driving in one run, and Hagey doubled, driving in one. Bearcats collected 14 hits. Matschek, Marcon, Jace King, Hagey, and Michalewicz each collected multiple hits for Bearcats. Marcon and Matschek each collected three hits to lead Bearcats. Jakobe went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead San Angelo Central in hits.

Bearcats Falls Against Hawley

Despite beating Hawley 12-1 a week prior the Bearcats and Hawley played a tight game, but Hawley pulled out the 6-4 victory on Thursday. The game was tied at four with Hawley batting in the top of the sixth when Donovan Luna uncorked a wild pitch, scoring one run. Hawley captured the lead in the first inning. Hawley scored one run on a stolen base in the first inning. After Hawley scored one run in the top of the third, Bearcats answered with one of their own. Hawley scored when DJ Cavazos uncorked a wild pitch, scoring one run. Bearcats then answered when Ian Conrad doubled off of C. Frazier, driving in one run. C. Frazier earned the win for Hawley. He went six innings, allowing four runs, six hits, and striking out three. Donovan Luna took the loss for Bearcats. He pitched two-thirds of an inning, surrendering four runs, two hits, and striking out one. Reid Matschek started the game for Bearcats. He tossed one inning, allowing one run, one hit, striking out one, and walking one. Jon Marcon, Luna, and Conrad each drove in one run to lead Bearcats. Hawley collected eight hits. Stokes and C. Frazier each collected multiple hits for Hawley.

Bearcats Grabs Lead In Fifth Inning For Victory Over Miles

Bearcats defeated Miles 11-7 on Friday after taking the lead late in the game. The game was tied at three with Bearcats batting in the bottom of the fifth when Clayton Hagey hit a grand slam off of Kalina, driving in four runs. Clayton Hagey led Bearcats to victory by driving in six runs. He went 3-for-4 at the plate.Hagey drove in runs on a single in the third, a grand slam in the fifth, and a single in the sixth. Miles took an early lead in the first inning. Kalina drove in one when he singled in the first inning. Bearcats evened things up at three in the bottom of the third inning. Ian Conrad doubled on the first pitch of the at bat in the third inning, scoring two runs. Miles scored four runs in the sixth inning. Miles’s big inning was driven by a triple by Harris and a triple by Johny Flores. Damian Michalewicz earned the win for Bearcats. He tossed seven innings, giving up seven runs, ten hits, and striking out six. Kalina took the loss for Miles. He threw four innings, allowing eight runs, 12 hits, and striking out three. Bearcats had 17 hits in the game. Cody Harral, Hagey, Michalewicz, Reid Matschek, Jace King, and Jon Marcon each collected multiple hits for Bearcats. Michalewicz, Hagey, and Harral each managed three hits to lead Bearcats. Miles collected ten hits. Flores, Jared Flores, and Bryan each collected multiple hits for Miles. Miles didn’t commit a single error in the field. Kalina had the most chances in the field with seven.

Bearcats Falls In Back-And-Forth Game Against Ranger JC

Even though Bearcats and Ranger JC both had their opportunities, it was Ranger JC that eventually prevailed 6-4 on Saturday. The game was tied at three with Ranger JC batting in the top of the fourth when Forward singled off of Cody Harral, driving in one run. Bearcats captured the lead in the first inning. Clayton Hagey doubled on a 0-1 count in the first inning, scoring one run. Ranger JC knotted the game up at three in the top of the third inning. Crow drove in one when he singled in the third inning. Ranger JC took the lead for good with three runs in the fourth inning. In the fourth Armer singled off of Cody Harral, driving in one run and Harral uncorked a wild pitch, scoring one run. Franklin earned the win for Ranger JC. He threw six innings, giving up four runs, eight hits, and striking out eight. Harral took the loss for Bearcats. He went six innings, allowing six runs, 11 hits, and striking out five. Bearcats collected eight hits. Hagey and Reid Matschek each collected multiple hits for Bearcats. Ian Conrad, Matschek, and Hagey each drove in one run to lead Bearcats. Bearcats was sure-handed in the field and didn’t commit a single error. Conrad had the most chances in the field with six. Ranger JC had 11 hits in the game. Holland, Crow, and Forward each collected multiple hits for Ranger JC.