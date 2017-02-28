Veteran’s Corner 2-28-2017

For discharge upgrades, the veteran should complete DD Form 293 if the discharge was less than 15 years ago and send it to their service’s Review Board (the address is on the form). For discharges older than 15 years ago, the veteran should complete the DD Form 149 and send it to their service’s Board for Corrections of Military Records (the address is on the form). For corrections of records other than discharges, veterans should complete the DD Form 149 and submit their request to their service’s BCM (the address is on the form). I have these forms and would be happy to help you. For more information, contact Sandra at the Veterans Service Office at 602 Strong Ave on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 3pm, or call 365-3612.