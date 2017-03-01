Miles CTE Project of the Week

The Miles Career and Technical Education (CTE) Project of the Week is “Donut Bully.” Members of the Family and Community Services class, Josy Mata and Mckynzie Steward, wanted to raise awareness about cyberbullying. They made a large donut shaped poster for students to pledge to refrain from being a cyber bully and to get help for victims of cyber bullies. They also helped make students aware of the problem by playing Kahoot, an online quiz game where students use their phones to answer questions about cyber bullying. Projects in the Family and Consumer Science class are designed and carried out by the students.

As members of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, FCCLA, Josy and Mckynzie entered their project in the Spotlight on Projects event at the region meeting in February. They placed second and the project will be entered in the state meeting in April.

Josy is a junior at Miles High School and is the daughter of Jose Mata and Claudia Mata. She is Cheer Captain and participates in basketball and softball. She plans to attend college for a career in either education or cosmetology.

Mckynzie is the daughter of Teresa and Jason Steward. As a Miles High School junior, she is the Vice-President of Competitive Events in FCCLA and a member of National Honor Society. She participates in One-Act Play and is in UIL Prose. She plans to attend college after high school.