Miles FCCLA Participates in Region Meeting

The Miles Chapter of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) participated in the Region II Meeting in Waco, TX on February 9-11, 2017. The theme of the meeting was “Rise Lead Succeed. Summits of Success”.

Those participating in STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) Events were Apat Karmany and Gage Ohman in National Programs in Action in the Student Body category. Brooklyn Medina and Damaris Ramirez were in the Chapter in Review Event. STAR event participants present projects that they have worked on for the year in front of a panel of judges.

For the first time, Miles students entered work in the Spotlight on Projects event where presentation boards had to communicate the project to FCCLA members. The membership voted on boards entered in each category. The Miles Spotlight on Projects boards will be represented at the state meeting in April. These students also helped run the STAR events by being timers, door monitors and runners which allowed them insight on other projects and presentation styles.

Mirella Ornelas and Tori Redman entered their project “Priceless” in the Student Body category, which dealt with having a positive self-image. It placed first.

Libby Crouch, Amcinda Orantes and Abby Trimble were in the Leadership Service in Action category with their project called “More Than Just Words”. This project encompassed the Readers of the Week activity and reading with first graders. It was second in its category.

Also taking second was Josy Mata and Mckynzie Steward in the STOP the Violence category. Their project called “Donut Bully” was set up to raise awareness of cyberbullying.

Apat Karmany was also recognized on stage for completing all five units of Power of One. Individuals set and achieve their own goals for making themselves, their families, and schools better. The five units are A Better You, Family Ties, Working on Working, Take the Lead, and Speak Out for FCCLA.