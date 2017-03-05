(July 24, 1933 – February 28, 2017)

A celebration of life service for Grayum Savoy Hart, 83 of Early, will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 3:00 PM at the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel in Early.

Coach Hart passed away February 28, 2017 after battling a lengthy illness. He was born in Zephyr, on July 24, 1933 to Ola (O.L.) Hart and Bernice Hollingsworth Hart. Grayum met and married the love of his life Barbara Ann Stuart, in Ballinger on July 17, 1955. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War and returned home to his family. He graduated from Howard Payne College in 1963 and entered into a family business with his father O.L. Hart and brothers Bill and Michael (Mickey) Hart. They owned and operated Hart’s Grocery in two locations in Brownwood for many years.

Grayum started a new teaching career in 1969 for the May ISD. He coached Jr. High athletics up until he became the May High School head football and track coach in 1975. His love for coaching football and teaching young athletes that they could be the best that they could be lead the May Tigers to greatness. In 1976 May was the state champion runner-up to a great state champion Marathon team. The Tigers would go on to defeat Marathon in 1977 and win the 6-Man State Championship, the first and only State Championship in May High School history.

Coach Grayum Hart along with his son-in-law Phil Mitchell, one of his former players and coach of the two-time state 6 man champion Jayton High School Jaybirds, were both inducted together into the Texas 6 Man Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2003. Coach Hart’s record while as a coach was 90-16.

After retiring from coaching, Grayum became involved in raising Boer goats and loved the farm life in Bangs. He and his son, Larry, raised and showed many champion Boer Goats for many years.

Grayum was preceded in death by his parents Ola Louis Hart and Bernice Hollingsworth Hart, two brothers William (Bill) Hart of San Angelo, and Michael (Mickey) Hart.

He is survived by his loving wife Barbara Ann Hart of Early, son Larry Hart and wife Connie Deen Hart of Early, daughter Debra Ann Mitchell and husband Phil Mitchell of Rising Star, grandchildren Britt Hart and wife Chae, Trent Hart and wife Kristin, Megan Mitchell, Kasha Clark and husband Michael, Kyle Mitchell, Tim Schoen and 7 great grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family requests memorials may be sent to the Cherokee Children’s Home in Cherokee, Texas or to Buckmasters American Deer Foundation Brownwood Heart of Texas Chapter in lieu of flowers.

Condolences, memories and tributes can be shared with the family at heartlandfuneralhome.net