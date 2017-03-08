Miles Business Professionals of America Heading to Nationals

Miles Business Professionals of America (BPA) students traveled to Dallas to attend the BPA State Leadership Conference held March 1 – 4, 2017. They joined over 3,200 other conference delegates from across the state to participate in state level business skill competitions, Special Recognition Awards Ceremony, and general sessions.

The following students earned an opportunity to compete at Nationals this May. Clay Hudson placed 4th in Advanced Word Processing and Marial Kalina placed 5th in Fundamental Spreadsheet Applications. Taylor Allen and Kolton Looka will each receive the Ambassador Torch Awards for their leadership activities during their three years in BPA.

Others qualifying as National Alternates were: Mikaela Crocker placed 11th in Fundamental Desktop Publishing, Kolton Looka placed 18th in Database Applications, and the Administration Support Team of Alisea Meza, Cassidy Rathmell, Clay Hudson, and Marial Kalina placing 17th.

The Miles BPA state team also consisted of Kelton Book, Niko Redman, Taylor Allen, and Marc Garcia.

Business Professionals of America is a national organization for middle school, high school, and college students preparing for careers in business and office occupations. The organization’s activities and programs complement classroom instruction by giving students practical experience through application of the skills learned at school. Business Professionals of America acts as a cohesive agent in the nationwide networking of education and business and industry, and is contributing to the preparation of a world-class workforce through the advancement of leadership, citizenship, academic, and technological skills.

National BPA qualifiers are asking for your support to help them attend the BPA National Conference and expand their business knowledge. This conference will allow the students to gain work experience that can be shown on their resumes and transferred to future employers. They will be starting a fund raising project soon.