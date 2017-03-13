Gonzales Throws Perfect Game As Ballinger Defeats Merkel

The highlight of a busy week for Ballinger baseball had to be Keynan Gonzalez’ perfect game. He was perfect on the mound as he led Ballinger past Merkel 18-0 on Thursday.Gonzales struck out Holloway to end the game. An early lead helped propel Ballinger to victory. Ballinger scored on a stolen base by Reid Matschek and a walk by Damian Michalewicz in the first inning. Ballinger captured the lead in the first inning. Ballinger scored on a stolen base during Matschek’s at bat. Then Matschek doubled. Ballinger scored ten runs in the second inning. Ballinger scored on a walk by Christian Martinez, a walk by Matschek, a walk by Tyler Matschek, a stolen base by Donovan Luna, a single by Keynan Gonzales, and a passed ball. Gonzales earned the win for Ballinger. He pitched four innings, giving up zero runs, zero hits, striking out eight, and walking zero. Gonzales took the loss for Merkel. He tossed one inning, surrendering six runs, and four hits. Ballinger collected 13 hits. Luna, Matschek, Gonzales, and Diego Alvarado each collected multiple hits for Ballinger. Matschek and Luna each managed three hits to lead Ballinger.Ballinger didn’t commit a single error in the field. Ian Conrad had the most chances in the field with eight.

Also, on the week for Ballinger was a 16-6 loss against Clyde, an 8-7 loss to Clyde, a 13-4 victory over Coleman and a 10-7 loss to Levelland.