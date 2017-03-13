William Eugene “Gene” Ercanbrack

(September 2, 1928 – March 11, 2017)

William (Gene) Ercanbrack, 88, of Ballinger, Texas, went to be with the Lord on March 11, 2017 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born September 2, 1928 to William and Josephine (Hitch) Ercanbrack. He served his country honorably as a member of the United States Marines during World War II. He married Jackie Whitten on January 16, 1947 in Clovis, New Mexico. Gene was self-employed working as a painter for thirty years.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Jackie; his parents; a son, Carol Gene; and a great-granddaughter, Summer Newton. Gene is survived by his son, Danny Ercanbrack and two daughters, Linda Sue Tiller and Mary Ann Harrell, all of Ballinger; seven grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and thirteen great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 14th, at 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Lange Funeral Home Chapel in Ballinger. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at 2:00 pm at Old Runnels Cemetery.