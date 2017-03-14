District OAP Contest at Ballinger High School

The District One Act Play contest will be hosted at Ballinger High School on March 21. Plays will begin at 1:00pm and run on the hour. There is no admission charge, but there will be no admission after a play has begun. Performances will be: Regan County, Wall, Sonora, Grape Creek, Ballinger, and TLCA.

This year, Ballinger is performing the dark comedy “Reckless” by Craig Lucas, a play set during Christmas that follows the life of Rachel FitzSimmons after her husband takes a contract out on her life. She must learn to reinvent herself after a series of ridiculous and hilarious misadventures and learn how to truly handle and accept all of the crazy, weird things that happen in our lives.

The play is helmed by senior actors Kenzie Arrott and Zakk Ottmers in the roles of Rachel and Lloyd. The rest of the cast includes seniors Raven Parra and Michael Young, juniors Bryce Bennett and Shelby Flores, sophomores Marina DeHoyos, Hagen Garvin, Clarice McKinnon, and Cole Zentner, and freshmen Sierra Bowen, Laura Brown, and Ethan Gonzales. The rest of the company includes Jon Binder, Emily Biscoe, Helen Brown, Richard Parra, Heather Speckels, and Garrett Zertuche.

Please make plans to attend the district contest and support the Ballinger Broadway Company as they work towards being named one of the three plays who will advance to the Bi-District competition held March 25 at Angelo State University. Advancing schools and acting and technical awards will be announced at the end of competition at approximately 8:00pm.