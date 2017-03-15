Veteran’s Corner 3-15-17

I want to remind everyone of the free gas available Friday. It will be from 9am to 1pm at the Stripes in Ballinger. We need a copy of your DD-214, copy of your driver’s license, and a form filled out for Central Texas Opportunities. If you bring the copies, there will be people on hand to fill out the forms for you. If you are a widow/widower, we also need a copy of the veteran’s death certificate. For more information contact Sandra at the Veterans Service Office at 602 Strong Ave on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 3pm, or call 365-3612.