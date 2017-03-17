10th Annual Nelson McGee Memorial Blue Grass Festival Benefit

Bluegrass music comes to San Angelo’s Wells Fargo Pavilion on April 7 and 8, 2017. Concho Valley Home for Girls/Children’s Emergency Shelter presents the tenth annual Nelson McGee Memorial Blue Grass Festival benefit featuring some of the best bands in the business.

Host band, Concho Grass of San Angelo, welcomes The Kody Norris Show from Tennessee, Triple L from Missouri, Bobby Giles and Music Mountain of Texas, and Dueling Hearts. Friday the doors open at 4:00 PM for a night of all gospel music. Saturday, the doors open at 10:00 AM with music beginning at 11:00 from all of the bands until 9:30 PM. Tickets are $10 for Friday night; $18 for Saturday; or $25 for the weekend.

A variety of craft vendors will be on site for festival shoppers. Raffle and silent auction items are available. A free pancake supper will be served Thursday, April 6 at 6 PM at the Pavilion. There are plenty of opportunities for “pickers” to jam. Dinner will be served Friday and both lunch and dinner on Saturday. Proceeds from all events benefit Concho Valley Home for Girls/Children’s Emergency Shelter.

The Concho Valley Home for Girls and Children’s Emergency Shelter, located in San Angelo, provide children with a stable home when their circumstances leave them without any other suitable living environment. The children in our care receive the shelter, nourishment, education, counseling and support they need to help them grow into healthy, positive members of our society.

Tickets will be available at the door. For more information, please call 325-655-3821.