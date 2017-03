Ballinger Bearcat Jr. High 7on7:

Who: Ballinger JH incoming 6th, 7th, 8th students

Registration Begins: Monday, March 20, 2017

Cost: $35

Deadline: Friday, May 12, 2017

You can pick up forms at The Treadmill, located at 128 N 8th St, Ballinger, TX 76821.

Season Starts on Monday, June 5, 2017

All games will be played on Mondays at the JH practice field.