(October 15, 1936 – March 16, 2017)

Teresa Arteaga Gonzales, 80, of Ballinger, Texas, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2017, at Ballinger Memorial Hospital.

Teresa was born October 15, 1936, in Del Rio, Texas, to Victor and Maria (Arreozola) Arteaga. She married Jose M. Gonzales in 1952 at the courthouse in Ballinger. He preceded her in death March 8, 2011. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, the Guadalupanas Society, and was a loving, devoted homemaker.

Mom enjoyed sewing, canning, playing Bingo, cooking, and she loved children. She almost always had someone’s children in her home as we were growing up. We will miss her delicious beans, huge tortillas, the best coffee ever (there was always a fresh pot made), and the wonderful, lively conversation (there was always plenty of that). So when you came for a visit, you knew you were going to be there for a while, but you always left with a warm feeling and a blessing.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joe; two sons, Joe A. and Raymond Gonzales; and a daughter Mary Hollis.

Teresa is survived by two sons Orlando Gonzales of Ballinger and David Gonzales and wife, Linda, of Peaster; three daughters, Angie Gonzales of Abilene, Abigail Luera and husband, David, of San Angelo, and Irene Sauceda and husband, Ruben, of Ballinger. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; sisters, Mercy Garcia and Carrie Garcia both of Brownwood; brother, Victor Arteaga, Jr. of Huntsville; and many special nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank everyone at Ballinger Memorial Hospital and Dr. Bundrant and his staff for the compassionate care Mom received. God bless each of you.

Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on Sunday, March 19, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ballinger. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 20, at 10:00 am at St. Mary Catholic Church with Fr. Yesu Mulakaleti officiating. Burial will follow at the Latin American Cemetery in Ballinger.

We will miss you everyday, Mom, and are so grateful for all the many years we were blessed with you. Rest in peace.