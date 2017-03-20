Dee Anna Thompson

(November 22, 1954 – March 17, 2017)

Dee Anna Thompson, 62, passed away Friday, March 17, 2017 in Fort Worth after a courageous battle with cancer, leaving this world way too soon.

Dee Anna was born in 1954 in San Angelo, Texas to Frances Percifull and the late Frank Percifull. She was second oldest of nine children.

Dee Anna married Donnie Thompson August 10, 1973. They shared 43 years together and were blessed with 4 children and 5 grandchildren: Christopher (deceased), Jon and his wife Christie, and children, Ryder and Blake, Scott and his daughter, Davy, and Kara Stanei and her husband, Bogdan and children, Everett and Evan.

Dee Anna lived life to the fullest, spending time with family and friends. She loved to laugh and had a special gift for making everyone she met feel like she had always known them.

She is also survived by eight siblings, two sisters-in-law and three brothers-in-law on the Percifull side: Danny (wife, Kristie), Theresa (husband, John Underwood), Mike, Anthony, Joel (wife, Patty), Kellye (husband, Buck Duncan), Pat and Amy (husband, Tom Guinn)

Four sisters-in law and two brothers-in-law on the Thompson side: Marvin & LaNette Thompson, Manfred & Lana Thompson, Norma Thompson and Marla Percifull

Nineteen nieces and nephews along with their spouses and children: Matthew, Kristi (husband, Russell Stalvey, Hadlee & Whitlee), Kim (husband, Kyle Ellis, Kayla, Kenna, Kelton & Kate), Laura (husband, Cade Smith, Cane, Hunter (deceased) & Gehrig), Jared (wife, Chrissie, Boston (deceased) & Braylin), Jake (wife, Adair, Dylan & Graham), Joe, Taylor, Kelsey (husband, Lance Millican, Charlotte), Kaden, Megan (fiance, Grant Heller), Dustin (wife, Kayla, Karsyn & Nolan), Collin (Jencee & Kason), Michelle (husband Shad Spannagel, Hannah, Haven & Hailey), Laura (husband Phil Barnes, Daniel & Jonathon), Troy (wife, Heather, Ryan & Alex), Joe Don (wife, Amanda, Georgia Kate & Finley), Amber (husband, Andrew Wisehart & Lincoln), Jennifer (husband, Lance Hobbs & Harleigh).

Dee Anna is also survived by special sisters, Lucretia Arrott and Debby Bynum and the women of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. And last, but not least, her faithful companion, Pappy a.k.a. “Big Earl.”

Her family would like to thank the physicians and nurses of MD Anderson Cancer Center and Texas Oncology with special consideration to Dr Mabel Mardones of Texas Oncology.

Rosary/Visitation will be at 7 pm Monday, March 20 at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Ballinger.

The funeral service will be at 10 am Tuesday, March 21 at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Ballinger.

Her family requests in lieu of flowers, please send donations to Our Lady Of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Robert Lee or the charity of your choice with special consideration given to East Coke County Ambulance Service and Bronte Volunteer Fire Department.