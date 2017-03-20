Mary Jo Kemp

(September 12, 1919 – March 18, 2017)

Mary Jo (Jones) Kemp, 97, of Ballinger, Texas, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2017, at Ballinger Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born September 12, 1919, in Brownwood, Texas, to Joe H. and Mary (Evans) Jones. Mary Jo married Elliott Kemp in 1938 in Brownwood, and she would later become his secretary at the Purina Feed Store in Ballinger. She worked for various other businesses as secretary, including Sam Behringer’s office. Mary Jo was a loving mother and a deeply religious person. For many years she was a faithful, active member of the First Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and participated in Women’s Missionary Union (WMU). She was also a member of Eastern Star. Mary Jo enjoyed quilting, and she loved music.

Survivors include her son, Stephen Kemp and wife, Brenda, of Talpa, and daughter Annette Neyman of The Woodlands. Also surviving is sister-in-law, Elizabeth Kemp of Comanche; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Visitation for family and friends is Wednesday, March 22, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 23, at the First Baptist Church in Ballinger with Rev. Ferris Akins officiating. Burial will follow at Ballinger Evergreen Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations be made to Ballinger Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center or Ballinger Hospice.