Head Start Enrollment for the 2017 – 2018 school year is coming up!

Ballinger’s will be held Tuesday, April 4th from 11:30 a.m – 6:00 p.m at the elementary. For more information please contact Julie Collier at (325)365-3527 ext 3058

Winters will be held Thursday, April 6th from 11:30 a.m – 6:00 p.m in the elementary library. For more information please contact Ursula Estrada at (325)754-5577 ext 3127.

Head Start accepts 3 and 4 year old’s. Children with disabilities welcome!