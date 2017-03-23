Ballinger Elementary Pre-K and Kindergarten Round up

On April 10-13, 2017, Ballinger Elementary School will conduct a pre-registration for 2017-2018 Kindergarten and Pre-Kindergarten students that did Not attend during the 2016-2017 school year. Registration will be held from 8:30am-12:00pm & 2:00pm-3:15pm.

To be eligible for public school Pre-Kindergarten, children must be at least 4 years of age on or before September 1, 2017. To be eligible for public school Kindergarten, children must be at least 5 years of age on or before September 1, 2017.

Parents of Kindergarten children must bring a certified copy of the Birth Certificate, Immunization record, and Social Security Card. Parents of Pre-Kindergarten children must bring a certified copy of the Birth Certificate, Immunization record, Social Security card and proof of income for EVERYONE in the household or a SNAP Award Letter from DHS with the EDG number.

Please call Maria Rodriguez/Elementary Registrar with any question at 325-365-3527, ext.3003.