Coleman County Electric Cooperative Unclaimed Property Update

Coleman County Electric Cooperative has updated the unclaimed property list on its website at www.colemanelectric.org. You can check the list to find the members or members’ heirs that are due money. If you should have any information to help us find these members, please call the office at 800-560-2128 or 325-625-2128. All of these funds will be sent to the State of Texas in July of 2017 if the rightful owners are not found.

http://colemanelectric.coopwebbuilder2.com/sites/colemanelectric/files/PDF/Unclaimed%20Property%202017.pdf