Winters Dinner is Primed for Philanthropy

The annual membership dinner for Winters Area Foundation, known as The Future of Winters Club, is set for Tuesday, April 4 at 6 p.m. The evening promises to be an uplifting experience as attendees are treated to a steak dinner prior to a message of encouragement, laughter and inspiration. The meal will be catered by Archie Jobe and his West Texas Rehab partners. Speaker for the event is Kevin Tutt of “Tutt and Daggs”, well known corporate motivators.



Annual highlight of the event is providing grants for area non-profits.

For the membership dues of $120, steak dinner for two is provided along with the rest of the evening’s activities. Tickets are available from Wheat Energy, DLC Realty or calling Susan Conner 754-5760,