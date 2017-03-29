“Measuring Love” by Max Pratt

Our Bibles have many references to weights and measures. Most of the ancient ways

of figuring volume and weight is foreign to my mind. I need things in pounds, ounces and

quarts or gallons. I have problems with some of the ‘liters’ used on labels today.

One thing for sure it that God expected his people to be very honest when it came to doing business.

“The Lord abhors dishonest scales, but accurate weights are his delight.” Proverbs 11:1.

The Law of Moses is emphatic about the honest God demands of those who called upon his name: “Do not have two differing weights in your bag—one heavy, one light. Do not have two differing measures in your house—one large, one small. You must have accurate and honest weights and measures , so that you may live long in the land the Lord your God is giving you. For the Lord your God detests anyone who does these things, anyone who deals dishonestly.” Deut. 25:13-16

I am not as good as I would like to be at using my tape measure in when building. But there is one thing I know when I pullout my tape measure; it will give me the same standard of measurement it always has and will. Every inch and foot on the tape is the same. It stays the same. I can count it the standard of measure it gives me.

The apostle Paul provided us with a measurement that stays the same as well. I am convinced that all people need to be using this standard of measure every day. We can take his measuring tape and compare it anytime and anywhere. It will always give us the same measure.

“Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It is not rude, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails.”

I Cor. 13:4-8

If we really want to know how accurate our love is compare our attitudes, words, behaviors and reactions to this measuring stick!

If we find ourselves not measuring up too well against the Bible’s standard of love, there are plenty of instructions inside the Book of books that will help us.

Max Pratt

P.S. Far too many folks read the love magazines and romantic novels and are influenced by another

standard for measuring love. Human philosophy may be a totally different standard by which we measure the most important quality of life. I would strongly suggest learning from God; after all—He Is Love!