April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month

San Angelo, Texas, March 31, 2017 – During the month of April, The Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) and other programs across the nation will be raising awareness for Child Abuse Prevention. Child abuse and neglect is a problem of epidemic proportion but it is preventable.

Child abuse prevention is a community responsibility and the CAC has activities planned for the month of April to engage the community to stand up to child abuse. Join the movement against child abuse and help the CAC end the cycle of abuse.

Pinwheel Ceremony – Thursday, April 6th at 12:00 pm, on the Court House lawn. Be present, wear blue and stand up for the children that suffered abuse and neglect in the Concho Valley. Those in attendance will experience the powerful emotion of standing up for children. After a group photograph on the Court House steps, a guest speaker will address the crowd and share inspiring words about child abuse prevention.

Picnic in the Park – Saturday, April 8th from 2:00-4:00 pm at Kirby Park. This is a FREE event sponsored by the CAC and Pediatric Dentistry of San Angelo to promote healthy and nurturing families with games, music, food and fun.

CASA Lunch and Learn– Get all the information you need about becoming a CASA. Wednesday, April 19th from noon- 1:00 pm, at the First United Methodist Church downtown, join case managers and current volunteers for a FREE lunch courtesy of Which Wich.

Cookie Friday at Halfmann’s Cake Cottage – Every Friday in April, wear blue and stop by Halfmann’s for a FREE cookie to support Pinwheels for Prevention and Child Abuse Prevention Month (FREE for the first 50 customers wearing blue)

“Go Blue Friday” – Every Friday during April, show your support by wearing blue! Blue is the national color for child abuse awareness. Email pictures of your office “going blue” to

mblue@cactomgreen.org. Pictures will be posted on Facebook and Twitter.

Blue Sunday–Sunday, April 30th, is a day of prayer for local congregations to spread awareness for the prevention of child abuse in our community.

Awareness and education are paramount to preventing child abuse. If you suspect abuse, call the Child Abuse Hotline 1-800-252-5400 or call 911 if you believe the child is in immediate danger.

The mission of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Tom Green County, Inc. is to ensure for each child in our community a safe and nurturing home through four programs: Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), Hope House, Family Enrichment Services and Child Fatality Review Team. For more information, please contact Morgan Blue at (325) 653-4673 or mblue@cactomgreen.org.