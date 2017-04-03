(December 3, 1927 – March 29, 2017)

Margaret H. Poehls Hennig, 89, formerly of Rowena, Texas, passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2017, in San Saba, Texas.

She was born December 2, 1927 to August and Martha (Kahlfeld) Poehls in Concho County, Texas. On July 29, 1947, Margaret married Clarence Hennig in Rowena. They shared 57 years together before his passing in 2004. She was a stay-at-home mom to their daughter, Cynthia, and a great help to her husband on their farm.

Margaret is preceded in death by her parents; her daughters, Shirley Faye Hennig and Belinda Kay Hennig; and her siblings, Ruby Newstead, Dorothy Schwartz, Geneva Goetz, Betty Sims, Edgar Poehls, and Charles Poehls.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in law, Cynthia and Chino Zapata of San Saba; her granddaughter, Shanna Lively Sellers; her great-grandson Logan Sellers; and her step-grandson, Shane Lively.

Visitation for family and friends will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, April 1, at Lange Funeral Home, 1910 Hutchins Avenue, with services following in the funeral home chapel at 11:00 am. Burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Rowena.