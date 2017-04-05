Texas Legislation 3-D Mammography

Solis Mammography Supports HB1036:

3-D Mammography Insurance Coverage for Texas Women

New Texas Bill Requires Commercial Providers to Cover Tomosynthesis

ADDISON, Texas … Solis Mammography – the nation’s largest independent provider of breast imaging services believes that an educated patient makes the best decisions about their health. For this reason, Solis is urging support for Texas House Bill 1036, which if passed, would require all commercial insurance providers in Texas to cover digital breast tomosynthesis, also known as 3-D mammography™, for breast cancer screening and diagnosis. House Bill 1036 was introduced on Jan. 1 by Texas Rep. Senfronia Thompson (D-Houston).

In November 2014, the American College of Radiology released this position statement on 3-D mammography: “To be clear; tomosynthesis (3-D) is no longer investigational. It has been shown to improve key screening parameters compared to (2D) digital mammography. The College applauds the decision by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to facilitate access to these exams by covering beneficiaries for tomosynthesis and urges private payers to do the same.”

In 2016, Blue Cross Blue Shield began its 3-D mammography coverage in Texas, and Cigna announced on August 23, 2016, that they would begin providing coverage, becoming the first national private insurer to cover 3-D mammograms. Just this week, United Healthcare announced a similar decision – adding 3-D mammography to its list of covered services for screening and diagnostic mammography effective Apr. 1.

The movement has shifted to other state legislatures who have already passed similar legislation to HB1036. These states include Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Il