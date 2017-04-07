Ballinger Senior Awarded Scholarship

Central Texas Farm Credit to Award $10,000 in Scholarships to Agricultural Youth Leaders

McKenzie Arrott has been selected as a Central Texas Farm Credit scholarship recipient. The scholarship program, which began in 2016, awards $2,000 each to five high school graduating seniors who will pursue an agriculture related degree and plan to make a positive impact on the agriculture industry.

“McKenzie is an outstanding individual and the type of leader we want to represent Central Texas Farm Credit’s commitment to youth in agriculture,” said Jimmy Chambers, Central Texas Farm Credit, chief executive officer. “I am confident she will each impact the agricultural industry in a positive manner.”

The recipients are selected based on academic achievements, extra-curricular activities and an essay. McKenzie is a senior at Ballinger High School in Ballinger. She plans to attend Texas Tech University and will pursue a degree in Agricultural Economics.

